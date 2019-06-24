close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
June 25, 2019

Critical to catch

Newspost

 
June 25, 2019

May luck be always with the Pakistan team. Pakistan’s match in the ICC Cricket World Cup on June 26 against undefeated New Zeeland would require that the green shirts display outstanding performance in all fields of the game. Please think about the six critical catches dropped by the Pakistan team during match between South Africa and Pakistan on June 23.

Muqaddam Khan

Swabi

