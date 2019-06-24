Critical to catch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
May luck be always with the Pakistan team. Pakistan’s match in the ICC Cricket World Cup on June 26 against undefeated New Zeeland would require that the green shirts display outstanding performance in all fields of the game. Please think about the six critical catches dropped by the Pakistan team during match between South Africa and Pakistan on June 23.
Muqaddam Khan
Swabi
