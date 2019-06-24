Dam concerns

This refers to the letter, ‘Conservation concerns’ (June 19) by Engr Riaz Akbar. The writer’s concerns regarding water shortage in Pakistan are right. But are dams a viable solution? Dams are not only expensive, they threaten biodiversity as well. They also lead to disasters. So, instead of making big dams, the country needs small dams, as he suggests. Steps are needed to ensure the fair distribution of water of the Indus Basin among the provinces, and address the issue of line losses and water theft. This will better help us preserve whatsoever quantity of water we have at our disposal.

Besides, the outflow of Indus water in the Arabian Sea is not wastage, as the author believes. The river water is necessary to push the saline water of the sea, and sustain life in the delta. As per the Water Accord 1991, a minimum outflow of 10maf of Indus water is required down the Kotri Barrage. Already, due to the construction of dams upstream, the said amount of water is being obstructed, creating mayhem in the deltaic region. If more dams are made, it will risk the area’s biodiversity, make the once fertile fields barren, and force the residents to move to some other place.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad