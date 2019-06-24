Blatant discrimination

For long time I have been noticing that whenever there is an announcement for a vacancy position for sanitary workers they mention non-Muslim, but now days they are writing Christian only. Are only Christians supposed to clean places?

Our Christian friends have sacrificed for Pakistan and have given their lives for the nation. There are many CSS qualified officers and many others are serving nation as doctors, engineers, professors, teachers and many other departments as well. Christian teachers have massively contributed to the education of Pakistan’s children. So such types of advertisements are hurting them a lot.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana