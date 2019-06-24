Lahore receives heavy rain

LAHORE: Heavy but scattered rainfall hit the city on Monday morning bringing the rising temperature significantly down while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/ rain with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. On Monday dust-thundershower/ rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bannu, DI Khan divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Zhob, Sibbi, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

In Lahore, rain inundated several roads causing problems for the commuters. However, swift response by Wasa field teams resulted in clearance of roads within the next few hours. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said he was personally monitoring the city situation and would not tolerate any slackness from the field teams in clearance of roads.

Rainfall was recorded in other cities including Kot Addu, Multan, Faisalabad, Layyah, Kasur, Noorpurthal, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Mangla, DG Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Okara, Bahawalnager, Joharabad, Dir, DI Khan, Kakul, Bannu, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Rawalakot, Zhob, Sibbi and Bagrote.

Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 28.5°C and minimum was 25.5°C.