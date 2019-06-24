Second marriage sans Reconciliation Council permission is punishable: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High court (IHC) in its decision said despite having permission for second marriage from first wife, it is also mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah in his decision in a second marriage case of a man has said if a person enters into second marriage by obtaining permission from his first wife but reconciliation council refuses permission, he will be liable to be punished on second marriage.

IHC observed that under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance-1961, second marriage without permission by a man will render him liable to punishment and fine. In a second marriage case of resident of Azad Kashmir Liaquat Ali was given sentence of one month imprisonment and Rs5,000 as fine. On his appeal, Additional Sessions Judge acquitted Liaquat Ali being resident of Azad Kashmir.

To this Liaquat’s first wife filed plea against the acquittal of her husband in Islamabad High Court. The court ordered that sessions judge should decide the case of second marriage of Liaquat Ali on merit.

IHC remarked that Nikkah is registered in Islamabad. All laws are applicable on the person who possesses the national identity card. Liaquat Ali had contracted love marriage in 2011 and he went for second marriage in 2013 without permission from reconciliation council.