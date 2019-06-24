Geo takes lead in holding live talk show with PM

ISLAMABAD: It is first time in the history of Pakistan that a prime minister directly participated in a talk show and that credit goes to Geo News as Prime Minister Imran Khan participated with his maiden and exclusive appearance as Prime Minister in Geo News' programme “Pakistan Keliye Kar Daalo,” hosted by Hamid Mir in his Capital Talk show on Monday evening.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took part in that show for two hours and answered questions in live coverage of the talk show. Representatives of chambers of commerce and industries of all the four provinces also took part in the talk show and answered questions of the people with live broadcast.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar also participated in the programme along with Prime Minister Imran Khan.