No discord in PML-N leadership, rivals can dream on: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Sunday her press conference on Saturday was misunderstood quoted out of context.

In a statement, Maryam said that she shares a extremely respectful and very cordial relationship with her paternal uncle Shehbaz Sharif and believed that it was her prime duty to take him into confidence over every matter.

“During his budget speech Shehbaz reminded that his offer for a Charter of Economy right after the PTI took charge was rudely dismissed by the government. The house speaker Asad Qaisar said that he would take Shehbaz up for his offer to which Shehbaz replied, ‘it’s never too late’”, she reminded.

During her press conference, Marriyum said, she had simply pointed out that the PTI regime had made a mockery of the country’s economy and had destroyed it beyond repair. This statement she was grossly misconstrued and misrepresented out of context in the coverage of her press conference which was extremely disappointing.

The Sharif family, by the grace of God, she said, was completely united and on the same page without any disagreements or discord. The rivals of the Sharif family had been working day and night for the past three decades to drive a wedge between the two brothers but the family had stood strong against such conspiracies and will continue to do so in future, she concluded.