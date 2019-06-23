Brazil skipper Alves leaves PSG

PARIS: Just hours after scoring in Brazil’s 5-0 thrashing of Peru at the Copa America, Dani Alves announced he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old right back, who is captain of Brazil, had been with the French champions for two seasons and was at the end of his contract.Alves did not reveal where he might go, and leaves PSG as compatriot Leonardo returns as the new sporting director.

His departure also comes at a time when rumours are circulating about the future of Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer who has had an injury-hit season laced with controversy. Alves signed for PSG at the same time as Neymar, in the summer of 2017.

The Juazeiro-born player, capped 111 times internationally, previously played club football for Bahia in Brazil, Sevilla and Barcelona in Spain and Juventus. Alves’ two seasons with PSG saw him part of a team that won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles as well as League Cup and French Cup trophies in his first year.