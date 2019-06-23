Strategic plan agreed with EU: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said a “strategic plan” has been agreed with the European Union after lengthy talks which will begin long-term cooperation with the bloc.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Sunday before leaving for Brussels, he said on Tuesday (tomorrow), he will sign this agreement with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Qureshi said during the visit, he will meet Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Nato headquarters. “Pakistan has been cooperating with Nato and we extended unprecedented help to US and Nato forces in matters pertaining to Afghanistan,” Qureshi told reporters.

He added: “We have played a key role in [the] war against terrorism and Nato has acknowledged that fact. We believe that our relationship with Nato in defence and security matters should continue.”

According to details, Pakistan and the European Union will sign various projects in the fields of trade, investment and energy on June 25 in Brussels. Qureshi would lead Pakistan’s team while EU Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will lead her delegation. During his visit, Qureshi would also address the Pakistani community in Brussels.

On March 25, Pakistan and the EU had agreed to a strategic partnership in the fields of trade, investment and energy. The understanding came at the strategic dialogue between the two sides at the Foreign Office in the federal capital. At the time, the Pakistan side was led by Qureshi while the EU by Mogherini.

The foreign minister had also apprised the EU delegation about gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.