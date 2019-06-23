A ‘thank you’ farewell!

Islamabad : To thank all those who ‘generously granted support, love and friendship during their stay in Pakistan,’ the Ambassador of Argentina, Ivan Ivanissevich and spouse Ana Helena Walberg hosted a dinner at their residence as they will be leaving Pakistan by the end of the month.

The event was held at their residence and obviously attended by their colleagues and friends who could be bracketed in the above criteria!

Arrangements had been made out in the front lawn and the weather was good so it was pleasant to sit – or stand – and interact with other guests. Nostalgic music of days gone by played throughout the evening and was a pleasure to listen to and it motivated a few people to smile and sing along, albeit quietly in their own group!

Briefly addressing his guests, the host thanked them for accepting his invitation; appreciated their ‘support, love and friendship’ during his tenure; said he and his wife had enjoyed their stay and would return to explore more of the country and its beautiful and historical sites because they had not been able to travel as much as they would have liked to during their time here. He concluded with a few remarks about Argentina /Pakistan relations. What was appreciated was the fact that Ambassador Ivanissevich said all members of the embassy were present as guests and were not on duty, as he did not believe in the term ‘status.’

As is often the case when a diplomat leaves, there were remarks about the couple as guests conversed among themselves and the consensus was that both had been friendly and agreeable; kept a low profile and endeared themselves to those they met with their charm and diplomacy.