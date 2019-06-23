Towel factory catches fire

A fire broke out in a towel factory in the Shafiq Morr area on Sunday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the towel factory where the fire broke out was located in Sector 16-B of Buffer Zone near Shafiq Morr, within the limits of the Gabol Town police station.

Reacting on the information received, three fire tenders were immediately sent to the site of the fire to extinguish the blaze. The fire broke out early in the morning, at around 5am, on the first floor of the factory. However, the fire engulfed and damaged the second floor of the building as well.

The spokesperson said that no loss of life was reported in the fire, but goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes. The firefighters were able to douse the fire after hectic efforts of at least three hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.