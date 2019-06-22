Stray kite twine injures man in Nishtar Colony

LAHORE: A stray kite twine slit opened the throat of a 35-year-old man in the Nishtar Colony police jurisdiction on Saturday.

Victim Mohsin, a resident of Sabzazar, was on his way near Gajjumatta when a stray kite twine entangled around his neck and hands. As a result, he suffered injuries. Rescue 1122 rushed him to General Hospital. Police have yet to arrest the accused person.

Funeral prayers: The funeral prayers for photojournalist Hassan Jafferi was offered on Saturday.

He was hit by a car near Lal Pul at Moghalpura.

As a result, he had sustained multiple injuries and fallen into the canal. Rescuers tried to rescue him but he drowned. His body was recovered and removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Further investigation is underway to fix the responsibility on the accused driver.

Minor dies: A 5-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her in Bagh-e-Jinnah in the Civil Lines police limits on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Hamna. She was trying to cross a road when a tree fell on her and she died. Her family refused to initiate any legal action against the administration of the garden. Police handed over body to her family after completing legal formalities.

Man dies: A 25-year-old man was killed after a crane fell on him in the North Cantt police area on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Nadir. He was working in New Officers Colony when the crane fell on him and he died. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.