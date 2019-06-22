Polythene pollution

Recently, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched a crackdown on the use of polythene bags throughout the province. The manufacturing factories of these bags were sealed and the bags were taken into custody by government officials from shops and wholesalers throughout the region. The government gave the alternative of using biodegradable bags. This seems to be a good omen for the future of the country, a clean and green Pakistan.

Other developed and developing countries have already managed to control the use of these polythene bags and are in pursuit of eliminating other forms of pollution from their territories. After KP, other provinces must take up this issue of polythene bags and then the country should look for stamping out other types of pollution. The government must keep their nose to grindstone in this matter so that Pakistan may become free from pollution.

Ahmad Khan, Peshawar