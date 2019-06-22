Bilawal nominates Mahar for upcoming by-poll in Ghotki

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday officially nominated Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar as the candidate for the upcoming by-election in Ghotki on the National Assembly’s seat NA-205.

In this regard, the chairman met the party’s candidate for upcoming by-election in the province at the Bilawal House to get briefing on his strategy to contest the by-poll.

He directed Mahar to remain in touch with people of his constituency whether or not there was election in the area. Earlier Mahar resigned as Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Sports, Industries, and Commerce to contest the upcoming by-poll.

The NA-205 constituency fell vacant after the death of Grand Democratic Alliance’s Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar who had been serving as the federal minister for narcotics control in the incumbent federal government. He also earlier served as the chief minister of Sindh during Musharraf’s era.