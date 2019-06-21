Torres quits football

MADRID: Fernando Torres, the former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea forward who won World Cup with Spain, announced Friday he was retiring.

“I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career,” Torres, 35, said on Twitter. Torres currently plays for Japanese side Sagan Tosu. “Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.