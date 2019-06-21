DAVIS CUP TIE AGAINST INDIA: PTF shortlists 10 players for trials

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has shortlisted ten leading players including junior No 1 Huzaifa Abdul Rehman for Davis Cup team trials for the historic outing against India.

Both countries will be playing against each other for the very first time in Pakistan in a tie scheduled to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex Grass Courts here on September 14 and 15.

Trials will be conducted at the same venue from July 4-9.

Two long serving international players Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan have already been exempted from the trials leaving the nine aspirants to vie for three available spots.

“A five-member team will be finalised for the historic outing against India to be held at the sports complex. Top ranking players and the top junior have been invited for the trials. Ahmed Chaudhry has been given wildcard,” Khawar Hayat, Senior Vice President PTF, when approached, said.

The players named for the trials include Muhammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Muddassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Ahmed Chaudhry (wildcard) and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (junior No 1).

The trials will be held on round robin basis. Mushaf K Zia, former Davis Cup player and captain, who is very close to the federation these days, will be the coach and captain of the team for the tie against India.

“Mushaf who was also associated with the team previously will retake his position as captain and coach of the national team for important Davis Cup tie against India,” Khawarr Hayat, said.

Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group 1 of the Asia/Oceania. The team winning the Group 1 tie would directly make it to playoff of the World Group — a stage where the world’s best will flex their muscles.

“The International Tennis Federation has acknowledged Pakistan surge to the top in Asia and thus has included the team amongst the best in the continent. The leading teams in Asia will have the opportunity to make it to the World Group,” the PTF SVP said.

Some of India’s players are even ranked within the top 200 in the world. Pakistan on the other hand is a developing tennis country and largely depends on the ability of our two leading experience players Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan.