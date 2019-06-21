Security

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Friday reviewed the security arrangements in connection with two-day visit of Emir of Qatar starting from today (Saturday).

The formal review of these arrangements was made in a meeting presided over by him and was attended by DIG (Security), DIG (Operations), AIG (Headquarters) and all AIGs, SSPs, Zonal SPs and other senior officials.

It was decided to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion and Islamabad Police was directed to ensure effective coordination with other law enforcement agencies in this regard.

The IGP was told that joint search and combing operations are being conducted in the district while effective checking is being ensured at the entry and exit points of the city. It was decided to issue a comprehensive traffic plan on the occasion for convenience of road users and ensure smooth flow of traffic. The citizens will be informed about the traffic updates through FM Radio 92.4 of Islamabad Traffic Police.