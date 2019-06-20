close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Sibte Arif
June 21, 2019

UAE tourist visa free for kids

National

SA
Sibte Arif
June 21, 2019

DUBAI: Children of tourists, under the age of 18 visiting UAE will be exempted from visa fee, during the summer season from July 15th to September 15th of each year.

It was announced by the UAE cabinet last year and it would be applicable from this year. The visa fee exemption applies to dependents of tourists from outside the UAE and accompanying children who are below 18 years old.

The latest changes in UAE tourists’ visa came in support of family tourism and to reduce the cost on visitors in the holiday season.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan