No relief for middle, lower middle class in budget: speakers

LAHORE “Middle and lower middle class, which covers 95 per cent of population, is adversely affected by the budget as no relief has been given to it in the budget while only 5 per cent elite is least bothered about any budget measures, which give it 95 per cent relief and it should be the first priority of the government be protect the kitchen of middle and lower income group.

These views were expressed by women from different walks of life at Jang Economic Session on “Budget 2019-20 - how women run kitchen”. The speakers included Huzaima Bukhari, Farha Naz Naqvi, Qurta-ul-ain, Rozi Rizvi, Sajida Mir and Rukhsna Zafar and the session was hosted by Sikindar Lodhi.

Huzaima Bukhari said the government and public should play their role in bringing the country out of crisis. She said everyone should buy only needful items and ignore brands while social issues should be resolved with feelings and responsibilities. She said learning skills is important for the youth and crucial for domestic women to produce home-based items.

Farha Naz Naqvi said hue and cry on budget was not a new thing as for the last 70 years similar budgets were presented by successive governments and public response was also unchanged. She called for good economic management and governance to resolve these issues as 95 per cent of population was struggling for basic needs while the government did nothing for them. She believed that inflation only affects the poor class and increases their socio-economic problems. She called for adopting simplicity by the government to become role model for public.

Qurta-ul-ain said that the government should increase employment opportunities and ensures economic justice besides producing skilled youth and labour force to bring down unemployment. She called for engaging everyone in economic activity and productivity. She said Pakistan was still cheap country in cost of living compared to other countries.

Rozi Rizvi said the prices of imported items have been increased in the budget. Imported items are not essential and local items are available to replace them, she said and added that the government has imposed import duties for a long-term planning which should be appreciated. She called for adopting simplicity to make balanced domestic budget.

Sajida Mir said previously budget is presented in a year but now every month it is presented and public welfare has not been focused by the previous governments. She said 100 per cent increase in inflation and 10 per cent increase in salaries will not reduce public problems.

Budget is painful for the public and badly affected the women who run affairs ranging from economic and administrative management in their houses, he said and asked the government for making household budget with Rs 16,000 per month. Rukhsna Zafar said running a kitchen with Rs 16,000 in a month was difficult and families could not think of education and health. She called for ensuring official price list to control artificial price hike and creating balance in the prices.