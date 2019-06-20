Shahbaz has lost his marbles: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif seemed to be confused in his political approach.

In a series of tweets, she said on the one hand Shahbaz offered his support to the government for charter of economy, and on the other hand, he threatened that the opposition won’t allow the government to work. She said the PML-N had no narrative except safeguarding the business interests of its leadership. — INP

APP adds: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the judiciary was independent and giving verdicts on merit.

Talking to the media persons here at the Lok Virsa, she said, “Today’s tweet of PML-N leader Maryam Safdar about closure of all constitutional and legal doors upon her party clearly negated her stance on supporting the independent judiciary in the country.

She advised Maryam to respect the verdicts of superior courts and avoid crying over rejection of Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea. She said the courts’ honour would increase if their decisions were respected.

Firdous said the apex court had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds earlier, but he was not admitted to hospital for treatment during the six-week bail, rather he enjoyed the bail period at the Jati Umrah palace.

Firdous said there was no threat to the life of Nawaz Sharif, as he was healthy and fit.

Referring to former president Asif Ali Zardari’s speech in the National Assembly, she said indirectly he was seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government, but in Naya Pakistan the rich and the poor would be treated equally and held accountable for their misdeeds.

“In the past, law was subservient to powerful people but now the time has changed,” she added.

Rubbishing Zardari’s claim about the budget preparation, she said in Naya Pakistan decisions were only made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power through the public mandate.

Firdous said terrorism had tarnished the country's image at the international level in the past and underlined the need for projecting its real image.

She said no nation could earn a respectable niche in the annals of history without giving proper status to the art and artists.

She said the mandate of Lok Virsa was to preserve and promote the country’s precious heritage and culture at national and International levels, adding Lok Virsa was also planning to oraganise cultural events in the federal capital to offer recreational opportunities.

She said the government had decided to fix honorarium for the aging artists who were facing financial hardships due to the blithe policies of past regimes towards them. She said artists would also be provided with medical cover under the flagship of Insaf Health Cards.