Sindh most corrupt province: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the police system had totally failed across the country, as officials sat in their offices digesting the money earned through illegal activities.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed gave this observation while heading a two-member bench of the apex court hearing a case of the Punjab traffic wardens.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked as to what performance the police were giving for which they were demanding a raise in their salaries.

“Majority of police personnel commit dacoity during night time,” Justice Gulzar remarked.

He said people were being looted at gunpoint, while the police were not taking any action against the robbers. He said the police and government officials were drawing salaries besides demanding money from the public.

Secretary finance Punjab told the court that the government was restoring the additional basic salary frozen earlier. At this, the counsel for the traffic wardens submitted that the problem would be resolved after the government restored the additional basic salary.

The secretary then said only daily allowance would be restored and not the additional basic salary. At this, Justice Gulzar Ahmed told the secretary that his seriousness could be judged form the fact that he had abruptly changed his statement.

“The whole Punjab treasury is under your control but even you don’t know your job well,” Justice Gulzar told the secretary.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks asking the provincial law officer to come well-prepared in the next hearing.

NNI adds: Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday said Sindh was the country’s most corrupt province where every department was infested with corruption.

“Not a single rupee of Sindh budget is spent on the public for whom there is nothing in the province,” he remarked while hearing a case of the Sukkur Press Club.

“Sukkur city is in ruins. It is the hottest city where people live in multi-storey buildings. There is neither electricity, nor water there,” Justice Gulzar said.

He warned that there would be violence if people did not get basic amenities of life.

“Why don’t you pull down the high-rises,” he asked the Sukkur mayor.

He observed that high-rises could not be constructed in cities experiencing sweltering heat during summer.

The judge said the court would turn its attention to Sukkur once they were done with the issues of Karachi.