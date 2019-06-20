close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 21, 2019

Amreli Steels, LRBT organises eye camp at Dhabeji

Karachi

 
June 21, 2019

KARACHI: : Amreli Steels and LRBT joined hands to hold a free eye camp at Haddi Mill in Dhabeji.

The camp was organized as part of Amreli Steels’ CSR activities and was open to everyone in the local community.

LRBT’s team prescribed glasses, contact lenses, glass eyes and surgeries, free of cost. Amreli Steels’ employees played an active role in organizing the outdoor camp where over 200 people were examined, many receiving treatment on the spot. LRBT is a non-profit organization that provides free eye care to the poor.

Amreli Steels’ corporate social responsibility initiatives are focused in the areas of health, education, and the environment.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi