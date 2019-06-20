close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 21, 2019

The tax target

Newspost

 
June 21, 2019

This refers to the article, ‘The weakest link’ (June 17) by Mian Salimuddin. The proposal of the writer to devise a better management system for the FBR can surely improve organisational efficiency. However, less than targeted tax collection has to do more with taxation laws, procedures and code of ethics than the organizational structure of the FBR.

How many officials’ lifestyles match their known sources of income? The best strategy seems to be one that standardises tax targets and limits the discretion of officials.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

