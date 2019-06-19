LHC moved against issuance of Hamza's production orders

LAHORE: A plea has been filed in the Lahore High Court against the issuance of production orders for Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Wednesday. The plea filed by advocate Aftab Bajwa stated that speaker cannot issue production orders during physical remand of the MPA. According to the Punjab Assembly rules, speaker does not have authority to release production order. Last week, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi had issued production orders for the PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. Hamza is currently under the remand of the NAB until June 26 in money-laundering and assets beyond means cases. The production orders for the PML-N leader were issued on the application of the party’s MPA who urged the speaker to issue production orders for Hamza so that his presence can be ensured in the assembly’s budget session.