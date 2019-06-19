close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 20, 2019

Barty makes winning start on grass

Sports

AFP
June 20, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: French Open champion Ashleigh Barty got her grass court season off to a winning start with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Donna Vekic at the Birmingham Classic. Croatia’s Vekic had reached the final of the Nottingham Open last weekend and understandably looked sharper on the grass early on as she broke the Barty serve in the third game. However, the Australian, who shot to number two in the world rankings with her first Grand Slam title earlier this month, quickly recovered to win seven of the next eight games to move a set and a break up. Barty wobbled slightly as she failed to serve out for the match at 5-2 up in the second, but made amends in her next service game to set up a round two clash with American Jennifer Brady.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports