Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 20, 2019

Johnson extends lead to be next British PM

World

LONDON: Rory Stewart was knocked out of the race to become Britain´s next prime minister on Wednesday, leaving four candidates led by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. International Development Secretary Stewart received the fewest votes in the third ballot of Conservative MPs and so drops out of the contest, while Johnson extended his commanding lead among his colleagues in Britain´s governing party.

