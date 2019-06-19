Anti-polio campaign

An anti-polio campaign has started in Karachi with the aim of vaccinating 1.5 million children under five years of age in the city. The campaign will continue for seven days in which 7,000 polio teams will perform their duties in 105 union councils in the city along with the Rangers who will patrol different areas of the city. According to a report, so far in this year 23 cases of polio were reported in Pakistan; three cases were recorded in Sindh, two of them in Karachi. I do appreciate the efforts of the concerned authorities against the eradication of the polio virus within the country, and as a responsible citizen of the country I request the governments of the remaining provinces to also take serious steps to eradicate the dangerous virus.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Kech