Town-1 official, five guards booked for attacking member

PESHAWAR: A case was registered against an official and five private guards of an official of Town-I after he attacked an elected representative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in his office.

The Faqirabad Police Station registered the case on the complaint of PTI member of the Town-I, Irfan Saleem. A CCTV footage of his office showed that some officials along with armed men attacked another person in the courtyard. The officials returned to the office after torturing the member.

The complainant told police that he as member of a committee had identified corruption by the official Qaiser Bacha and two others.

He said that the official in question had threatened him and later attacked him at the Town-I office.

The local PTI MPA said the matter would be taken up in the provincial assembly. It was learnt that a report of the incident was also sent to the chief minister.