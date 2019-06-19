Officials directed to auction off old vehicles as per rules

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan has directed the relevant officials to follow rules to auction the old government vehicles. According to a handout, the minister issued the directives on Wednesday while chairing a meeting about the upcoming auction of old vehicles in Peshawar. The section officer of the Administration Department briefed the meeting about the rules, regulations and procedure of the auction. The minister told the meeting that rules and regulations must be followed to auction off the vehicles.