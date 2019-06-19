Witness cross-examined in Ali Zafar suit

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi until June 26.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar's witness Rizwan was cross-examined. Rizwan rejected the allegations levelled by Meesha Shafi, saying that the allegations were nothing but a conspiracy.

The court, adjourning further hearing until June 26, summoned further witnesses for cross-examination. It is pertinent to mention here that 12 witnesses had been cross-examined so far in the case.

Ali Zafar filed Rs 1 billion defamation suit under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 after being accused of harassment. He denied all the allegations levelled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi. In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on more than one occasion.

PHC approves licences: The Board of Commissioners of Punjab Healthcare Commission approved licences of 2,697 healthcare establishments (HCEs) and endorsed 47 decisions of the complaints directorate.

This was decided in the 47th meeting of the board held at the PHC office with BoC Chairperson Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid in the chair.

The approved HCEs included 18 public sector and 34 private category-I hospitals, 356 basic health units, 79 clinics of general practitioners, 986 homoeopathic clinics,1201 treatment centres of hakeems and three clinics of dental surgeons.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer, PHC, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya briefed the commissioners about the decisions of the previous meeting and their implementation status. The inspection reports of different HCEs were presented to the Licensing Sub-Committee which sought recommendation of Board of Commissioners for approval of 237 licences.