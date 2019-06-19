MKRMS seminar on growing population

Lahore: The Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) will hold a seminar titled “Increasing Population and Role of Civil Society” at a local hotel at 10am on Friday (tomorrow).

Punjab Population Welfare Department Secretary Muhammad Hassan Iqbal will preside over the seminar. Punjab Population Welfare Department DG Naeemud Din Rathor will present introductory note.

The speakers include Home Economics University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Kanwal Amin, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences Principal Dr Sajid Rasheed, cartoonist Javed Iqbal, Geo TV Prgramme Khabaranak’s host Ayesha Jahanzeb, Ali Mir of Geo TV, Geo TV Bureau Chief Raees Ansar, Peer Muhammad Ziaul Naqshbandi, Allama Shahzad Amjad, Mufti Intikhab Alam, Women Chamber of Commerce President Faiza Amjad, poetess Bushra Ijaz, Kainat Tarar, Hamza Ashraf Zia and Maha Laeeq. The event will be hosted by Wasif Nagi, chairman of MKRMS (Jang Group of Newspapers).