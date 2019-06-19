Theatre workshop for children begins

LAHORE: The 15-day theatre workshop for children began here Wednesday under the aegis of Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Adbi Bethak, The Mall.

The workshop was being conducted by noted theatre artiste Rukhsana Khan who used to run Punjab Theatre and had also performed in a number of plays by Ajoka. The age limit for aspirants of workshop is 8 to 17 years.

The Alhamra Children Theatre Workshop, as its title suggests, will be a good opportunity for teenagers in the summer vacation. Many participants got registered themselves for the workshop. Rukhsana Khan said such activities for our teenagers were important and the Alhamra was doing a worthy job by providing a good platform to learn theatre.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Pakistani youths were talented and they should be provided platforms for exhibiting their skills and creative ideas at national and international level. The LAC decided to do all possible things for revival, promotion, and progress of performing arts.

This theatre workshop is an annual feature of Lahore Arts Council to promote young artists, he stressed. The council will hold a theatrical night by presenting a stage play based on the workshop. The workshop will continue until July 5 and certificates will be given to the students at the end of the workshop.