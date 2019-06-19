IG orders installation of CCTV cameras in lock-ups

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday directed the police officers to install CCTV cameras inside lockups of all 722 police stations of Punjab to check the incidents of torture during police custody and investigation. The IGP issued the directions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs through a directive.

He also directed the officers to integrate the system with central police office’s monitoring and control room for effective monitoring of these cameras. In the directive, it has been directed that RPOs and DPOs should undertake the process of installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations of the districts and ranges under their supervision without any delay and all RPOs should ensure 24/7 monitoring of these cameras. The IG expressed displeasure over illegal detention of people and abuse of power by police officials and said high handedness and power abusers would not remain part of the police force and such officials should be ready for strict disciplinary actions. He directed the field officers they should ensure zero tolerance by taking steps against officials responsible for torture under police custody and also make them accountable for this purpose. He said such irresponsible officials will be taken to strict punishments under Internal Accountability System in order to make them an example for rest of the force.

Meanwhile, IG sought report from CCPO Lahore while taking notice of the incident in which a citizen got injured by alleged firing of officials of Dolphin Force and directed him to take immediate action against the responsible. The CCPO has submitted an initial report to the IG. According to the report, SP Dolphin has suspended all four officials involved in the incident and initiated an inquiry against them. In the light of complete inquiry report departmental and legal action will be taken against the responsible.