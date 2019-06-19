Djokovic in low-key Wimbledon build-up

BELGRADE, Serbia: World No 1 Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he had decided to skip playing a Wimbledon warm-up tournament this year in order to rest and recover from a long clay-court season.

Djokovic suffered a punishing defeat by Dominic Thiem in an epic five setter in the Roland Garros semis in his last game 11 days ago. The defending champion will be going for a fifth Wimbledon title when the tournament gets underway July 1.

“Because of the very long clay-court season I decided to take a break before Wimbledon,” the 15-time Grand Slam winner told a press conference here after a practice session. “I’m going to need to get used to the grass, and I have a couple of exhibition games lined up. Just two or three sets each so I can test my tactics and technique,” he said.

On Wednesday, Djokovic was training with his friend and compatriot Viktor Troicki at an academy owned by former player Janko Tipsarevic and where Djokovic’s 5-year-old son Stefan was also knocking a tennis ball around.