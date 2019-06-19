Pakistan athletes’ way to Olympics-related events in India cleared

KARACHI: Pakistani athletes may now be able to show their worth in any Olympics-related event in India as the neighbouring country’s government has given a written guarantee to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that it would permit all qualified athletes belonging to any National Olympic Committee (NOC) recognised by the IOC.

In a letter to the President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narendra Batra, Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya has said that the Indian government was looking forward to cooperating with the IOC guidelines on hosting international events in future and they would permit all qualified athletes belonging to any country.

The letter has also been marked to IOC president Thomas Bach, Indian media reported on Wednesday. “It is the policy of the government that India will hold international sporting events and will permit all qualified athletes belonging to any National Olympic Committee (NOC) recognised by the IOC or any national federation affiliated to International Federation concerned to participate. Such participation of athletes shall be without prejudice to our principled positions and policies on other political matters,” the letter said.

Early this year India denied visas to two Pakistani shooters and an official who were to feature in the ISSF World Cup (rifle/pistol), an Olympic qualifying event, hosted by New Delhi from February 20-28. India took the decision following an attack in Pulwama on February 14 on the Central Reserve Police Force which it blamed on Pakistan.

Pakistan had strongly denied its involvement in the incident. As a result, IOC cancelled Olympic places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics shooting competition. IOC had categorically stated that it was suspending all discussions on potential future hosting of the Olympic-related events in India until it received “written guarantee” of the Indian government that the country would comply with the IOC rules.

India has already set its eyes on bidding for a number of major events, including Asian Games, Youth Olympics and Summer Olympics in the next few decades.

Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) President Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan appreciated the move of the Indian government. “It’s a very sensible decision,” Arif told ‘The News’ on Wednesday. “This is in line with the Olympic values. Athletes must be allowed to travel without any discrimination,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that India had also received warning from Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in November last year after when the country denied visa to a Kosovo boxer for the Women World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. India does not recognise Kosovo.