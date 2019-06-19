close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

‘Pakistan yet lax on cyber security’

Business

LAHORE: Pakistan remains vulnerable to cyber threats as businesses are increasing their reliance on information technology-based operational solutions without much emphasis on the management of risks that come with it.

These risks were pointed out in a report titled “Cyber and the CFO”, jointly worked out by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) teamed up with Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ), Macquarie University, and Optus.

The study found out that more respondents in Pakistan than in any other country surveyed see cyber security as the most significant business risk, whereas overall its significance as a ‘top five’ business risk was lower than in the other major respondent countries.

