Seminar on harassment awareness

LAHORE: A seminar on ‘awareness of harassment in educational institutions’ was held at University of Education here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Chairperson Chief Minister Task Force for Women Development, Tanzeela Imran Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam and a large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar. Speaking on the occasion, Tanzeela Imran said unfortunately when women entered professional life, they usually faced different types of harassment including sexual harassment, which should be condemned at every level. She said the present government was trying its level best to implement the Women Harassment Act 2010 in letter and spirit so that women should not face any adverse situation. She said a woman was in fact a symbol of strength and not of weakness because she nurtured a family, the next coming generation of society, so they must be given respect and protection by the society and state.

Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said: “We have to educate and train our society on sound ethical grounds and ensure the implementation of relevant laws to eradicate harassment. Women should use this Act for their protection not for taking revenge from any innocent person. We have to use our laws honestly because the misuse of any law could deteriorate the situation.”