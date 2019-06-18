Sarwar praises US support for education

LAHORE: US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge joined Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and more than 70 talented young Pakistani students in celebrating the US government-funded Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Programme (MNBSP), which supports deserving but financially constrained students who could not otherwise afford to earn degrees.

According to a press release, Consul General Crenwelge said: “This programme exemplifies the long and productive partnership between the United States and Pakistan in higher education. We are confident that many talented, bright scholarship recipients will help create a prosperous future for all.”

MNBSP is a partnership between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and 30 Pakistani universities. Scholarships cover tuition, housing, and textbooks; provide a food stipend; and include financial aid management and career development services. Governor Sarwar commended the United States’ support for higher education in Pakistan, noting MNBSP reserves 50 percent of scholarships for female students. HEC Chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri added that the scholarship programme focuses on fields vital to Pakistan’s economic development, including agriculture, business, engineering, medicine, and social sciences. “Our objective is to create opportunities for talented students, faculty, and researchers, so they can help build a vibrant society,” he remarked. Since its establishment in 2004, MNBSP has awarded scholarships to more than 5,300 deserving yet economically disadvantaged youth across Pakistan. In Punjab, MNBSP has awarded scholarships to 2,300 students attending 10 partner institutions, including the University of Health Sciences and its affiliated medical colleges.

APP ADDS: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that Malaysia has agreed to support Pakistan in FATF because of the successful foreign policy of the government and those who want Pakistan to be blacklisted by FATF will not succeed.

He said that the attitude of opposition in the Parliament is undemocratic and unacceptable. He urged the opposition to come forward and help government to run the parliament as it is not the only responsibility of government. It is essential for democracy that all parties should protect and promote the national interest of Pakistan. Ch. Sarwar said that people are getting their fundamental necessities because of the successful policies of the government. Personalities from all walks of life and religious backgrounds would have to come forward and play their role in eradicating terrorism and bringing peace to the country. The governor was talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq and Jafar Ali Meer of Jamia Al Urdatah.