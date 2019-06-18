PHC restrains KP govt from removing official till next order

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday restrained the provincial government from the removal of deputy managing director for Elementary Education Foundation till the next order of the court.

A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim issued the restraining order in a writ petition filed by Javed Iqbal, deputy managing director, seeking his regularisation on the post. The bench issued a notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secondary and Elementary Education Department to submit comments in the petition.

During a hearing, the petitioner lawyer, Asif Ali, submitted before the bench that his client was appointed as deputy managing director Elementary Education Foundation for five years. He stated that the contract of the petitioner was going to end on July 13.

Being a highly qualified person for the post and having vast experience in the relevant field, the lawyer said the government should regularise the petitioner instead of appointing a new and inexperienced person to the post.

He informed the bench that the petitioner had remained on key relevant posts not only in various universities but also has rich experience from international organisations in education affairs.

After the preliminary hearing, the bench passed an interim order, directing that the petitioner would continue service on the post till next order and sought a reply from the provincial government.