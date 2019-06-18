Unregistered water processing plant sealed

HARIPUR: The district administration claimed to have seized a considerable quantity of un-hygienically processed and bottled water and a processing plant from the urban limits of the city on Tuesday.

The sample of seized water sent for laboratory analysis while the factory was sealed, official sources said. Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah told reporters that while acting on intelligence reports about operating of an unregistered factory, a raid was conducted on a building in Ali Khan area.

It was found that the staff was busy processing and marketing potable water in bottles with the brand name, Orash. He said during the raid, the owners and their employees failed to produce proof of the registration of their industry from the relevant department.

The official said the complete machinery used for processing and filling the water, 5000 litres of bottled water, machine for resizing the plastic bottles and 10 kg of plastic bottles were seized. He added that the owners and their workers were processing and marketing the potable water in the unhygienic atmosphere that could not be allowed under the laws.