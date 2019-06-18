Thomas out of Tour de Suisse after fall

LAUSANNE: Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas had to abandon the Tour de Suisse after a heavy fall on Tuesday, and was taken to hospital for tests on what appeared to be an injured shoulder.

Thomas came down heavily in the peloton’s high-pace pursuit of an escape, and was still sitting ashen-faced on the tarmac five minutes later with doctors gingerly examining his shoulder.

Ineos said on Twitter that sadly Thomas “has been forced to abandon the #TourDeSuisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks.” The incident comes six days after his Ineos teammate Chris Froome broke his leg, hip, elbow and ribs in a fall in France.