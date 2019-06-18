Canadian paratrooper dies during exercise in Bulgaria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOFIA: A Canadian paratrooper died and three others -- one Canadian and two US soldiers - were injured in a US Army Europe-led exercise in Bulgaria, officials and media said on Tuesday. One soldier was killed and three others injured jumping from a height of 400 metres late on Monday, according to Bulgarian army spokeswoman Violina Valeva.
The accident happened "during an airborne drop operation" at the so-called "Swift Response" exercise, the defence ministry said. Dnevnik newspaper’s web edition reported that one Canadian paratrooper died and another Canadian and two US soldiers were hospitalised with non-critical injuries.
The dead man’s parachute failed to open at Cheshnegirovo airfield near Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, the local trafficnews.bg website said. Three other paratroopers who were close by suffered arm and leg fractures, the website added.
SOFIA: A Canadian paratrooper died and three others -- one Canadian and two US soldiers - were injured in a US Army Europe-led exercise in Bulgaria, officials and media said on Tuesday. One soldier was killed and three others injured jumping from a height of 400 metres late on Monday, according to Bulgarian army spokeswoman Violina Valeva.
The accident happened "during an airborne drop operation" at the so-called "Swift Response" exercise, the defence ministry said. Dnevnik newspaper’s web edition reported that one Canadian paratrooper died and another Canadian and two US soldiers were hospitalised with non-critical injuries.
The dead man’s parachute failed to open at Cheshnegirovo airfield near Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, the local trafficnews.bg website said. Three other paratroopers who were close by suffered arm and leg fractures, the website added.