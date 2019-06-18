close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
June 19, 2019

India ‘brain fever’ toll rises to over 100

National

P
Pa
June 19, 2019

NEW DELHI: An encephalitis outbreak has killed more than 100 children in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Authorities say 106 children have died and 437 others between the ages of four and 10 are being treated in hospitals in the Muzaffarpur district, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Patna, the state capital.Villagers crowded outside Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital in Muzaffarpur to protest that Bihar’s chief minister had only visited after the death toll passed 100. Left-wing political organisations also rallied in New Delhi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan