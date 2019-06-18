Milkshake protester to compensate Nigel Farage

LONDON: A man who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage has been ordered to pay the Brexit Party leader compensation following the “act of crass stupidity”.

Paul Crowther, whose “politically motivated” act cost him his job and led to threats being made to his family, was told by the district judge that “actions have consequences”. He said he now regretted throwing a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake over the ex-Ukip leader in Newcastle city centre, telling police it was a moment of madness.

The married former Sky employee has been dismissed following the incident, North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told. He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 lapel microphone on Farage’s suit.

District Judge Bernard Begley, who told Crowther it was an “act of crass stupidity motivated by your political views” and “by some desire to gain some attention and notoriety”, ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

After the prosecution suggested Crowther should pay compensation to have the suit cleaned, the judge ordered him to pay Farage £350 compensation. He must carry out 150 hours unpaid work and pay a further £170 costs.