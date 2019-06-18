4 Indian troops, two ‘fighters’ killed in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR/ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed two suspected Kashmiri fighters in the Islamabad district of Indian held Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Kashmir Media Service reported the two were killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation at Waghama in Bijbehra area of the district.The operation came after an attack and other clashes left four Indian soldiers and three fighters dead in 24 hours, Indian military officials said. A senior police officer speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that at least 12 soldiers were wounded in the attack and taken to a military hospital in Srinagar. Meanwhile, Indian authorities suspended all internet services in Islamabad district.