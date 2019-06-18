close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
June 19, 2019

4 Indian troops, two ‘fighters’ killed in IHK

Top Story

A
Agencies
June 19, 2019

HELD SRINAGAR/ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed two suspected Kashmiri fighters in the Islamabad district of Indian held Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Kashmir Media Service reported the two were killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation at Waghama in Bijbehra area of the district.The operation came after an attack and other clashes left four Indian soldiers and three fighters dead in 24 hours, Indian military officials said. A senior police officer speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that at least 12 soldiers were wounded in the attack and taken to a military hospital in Srinagar. Meanwhile, Indian authorities suspended all internet services in Islamabad district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story