Al-Azizia reference: Medical report terms Nawaz stable under ongoing treatment

ISLAMABAD: A medical report submitted by Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) states that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is stable under the ongoing treatment.

The jail superintendent submitted his reply to the court on Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference. The report states that Nawaz Sharif’s health was stable. A list of medicines being given to the ex-PM was also attached to the medical report.

The report further stated that the inmate had been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac diseases since 2011. Nawaz Sharif had also undergone a cardiac bypass in 2016, while stents had been implanted into his heart in 2001 and 2017.

The report further disclosed that Nawaz Sharif had refused to undergo an ECG test. The medial report prayed the court to dispose of the bail petition. The court has set June 19 for hearing Nawaz’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia reference.