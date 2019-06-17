Jirga warns of boycotting election

GHALLANAI: A jirga of elders here on Monday opposed the merger of the former tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said they would boycott the election for the provincial assembly seats for the merged districts.

Malik Fayyaz, Malik Nadir Mohmand, Malik Nusrat, Malik Attaullah and others attended the jirga. They said that the former tribal areas were merged into the province without taking the local elders into confidence.