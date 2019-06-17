close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 18, 2019

‘Explosion’ near China-N Korea border causes small quake

World

AFP
June 18, 2019

BEIJING: A “suspected explosion” near the China-North Korean border caused a small earthquake on Monday, Chinese seismology authorities said, less than an hour after news broke about Chinese President Xi Jinping´s upcoming trip to Pyongyang.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake with a zero-metre depth occurred at 19:38 pm (1138 GMT) in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province. It was unclear what caused the explosion.

In the past, nuclear tests by Pyongyang have caused tremors around the northern border China shares with North Korea. But the latest incident occurred more than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Punggye-ri, the North´s nuclear site under Mount Mantap.

Analysts played down the tremor, saying it may have been caused by a number of factors.“Don´t be alarmed just yet folks,” tweeted Vipin Narang, a security studies professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “Mining explosions for example can cause small tremors.”

An official at South Korea´s meteorological administration said there was “nothing in particular that can be detected through the seismic waves”, according to the country´s Yonhap news agency.In September 2017, a test conducted at North Korea’s nuclear site at Punggye-ri triggered a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that was felt across China’s northern border.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World