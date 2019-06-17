JI leader flays PTI govt over federal budget

BATKHELA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Monday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for presenting anti-people budget and said it would multiply the problems of the people.

Addressing party workers here, he said the PTI government was no different from the past governments as it was too relying on foreign loans. He said the government had passed on the burden to the people by imposing heavy taxes. The JI leader said the PTI government prepared the federal budget on the diktats of the International Monetary Fund. Mushtaq Ahmad said the government should have adopted austerity measures instead of cutting health and education budgets. The JI leader said the government deceived the youth by extending the age of retirement from 60 to 63. He said the young men who were expecting to get jobs would become overage in the next three years.