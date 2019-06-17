Mohmand residents demand recovery of land

PESHAWAR: Residents of Shandara area in Baizai subdivision of the Mohmand tribal district have asked the chief minister and the police chief to recover their lands from an influential person, who they alleged had occupied the agricultural land. Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Malik Manda Khan, Malik Ziarat, Malik Waheed Gul, Malik Nasir Khan, Malik Sher Mohmand and others said that one Malik Sanobar had allegedly occupied their 20 kanals agricultural land.